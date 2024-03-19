Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.48. 2,393,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,259. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

