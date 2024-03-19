Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,030.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.11) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.11), with a volume of 149717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,006 ($12.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The firm has a market cap of £749.63 million, a P/E ratio of 851.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,719.01%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($178,357.73). Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

