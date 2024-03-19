KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. KB Home has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,296,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

