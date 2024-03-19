Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
