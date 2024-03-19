Jupiter (JUP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.27308618 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $1,088,767,384.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

