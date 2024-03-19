Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 1,097,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,011,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

