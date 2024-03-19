JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 203,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,707. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.