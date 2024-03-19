JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.10. 748,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,624,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
