JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.10. 748,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,624,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.