JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $109.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

