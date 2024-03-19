JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. 11,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $438.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.