JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

