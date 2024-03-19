JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

JOYY Trading Down 3.2 %

YY stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

