JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

JOYY Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. JOYY has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 5.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in JOYY by 2,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

