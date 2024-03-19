John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 39,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,079. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

