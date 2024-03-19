John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.05. 7,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,514. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $127.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

