JMP Securities Boosts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $397.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $351.00 to $397.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.40.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $12.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. The stock had a trading volume of 963,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,717. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after acquiring an additional 347,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,616,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.