JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $152.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

