JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,161. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $232.18 and a 12 month high of $337.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.10 and its 200-day moving average is $296.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

