JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,709 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

