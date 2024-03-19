JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. 714,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,572. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.