Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APG. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

