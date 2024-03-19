Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $1,600.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,509.62 on Friday. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,189.96 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,461.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,446.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 80.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

