Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.47.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.