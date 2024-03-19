IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.77. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.



