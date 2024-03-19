IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

