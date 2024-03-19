IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $253.12.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.87.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

