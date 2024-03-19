IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,174 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,830,000 after purchasing an additional 641,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 26,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

