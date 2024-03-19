IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

