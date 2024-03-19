iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 33,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,987. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 167,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.