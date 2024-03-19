iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Increased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

