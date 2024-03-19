iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 75,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.38. 120,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

