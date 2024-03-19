iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

