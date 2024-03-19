iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. 132,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,601. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

