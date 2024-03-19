iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. 56,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,238. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

