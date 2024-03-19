iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. 51,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,099. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

