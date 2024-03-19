iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

