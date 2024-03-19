iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 1,315,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

