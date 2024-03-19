iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,753 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

