iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 45,993 shares.The stock last traded at $70.30 and had previously closed at $70.04.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $623 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

