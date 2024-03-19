iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.