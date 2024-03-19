iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,057 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.55.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

