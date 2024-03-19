iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Decreased by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

