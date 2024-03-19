iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

