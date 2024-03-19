iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HYG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 20,364,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,981,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

