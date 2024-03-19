iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 293,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 579,374 shares.The stock last traded at $25.01 and had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

