iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

