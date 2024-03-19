iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 95,503 shares.The stock last traded at $26.28 and had previously closed at $26.32.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

