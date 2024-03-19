iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. 3,581,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,633. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

