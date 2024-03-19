iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.79. 2,551,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

