iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $519.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,832. The stock has a market cap of $401.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $520.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.43.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
